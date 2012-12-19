MADRID Five facts about interim Barcelona coach Jordi Roura, who is taking charge of the first team while Tito Vilanova has surgery and treatment on his saliva glands.

* Born September 10, 1967 in Llagostera, Spain.

* Enrolled in Barca's youth academy in the early 1980s and made his debut with the first team under Johan Cruyff in 1988.

* A fast and powerful player, his career was set back by a serious injury to his right knee in the European Super Cup against AC Milan in 1989.

* After stints at Murcia and Figueres, his injury problems forced him into early retirement and he gained his first experience in coaching in Japan and later back in Spain with Catalan club Terrassa.

* He was part of a team of analysts on Pep Guardiola's technical staff before becoming assistant coach to his close friend Vilanova at the end of last season.

