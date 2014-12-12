FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez (L) walks near his teammate Lionel Messi during a training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Dec 12 - Luis Suarez is unconcerned at being overshadowed by Lionel Messi’s scoring feats at Barcelona but remains angry about being labelled a “racist” and a “cheat” in England.

The former Liverpool striker has made more an impact with his assists since returning from a biting ban at the end of October while Messi has become the top scorer in La Liga and Champions League history.

“I have always been a goal scorer but I also like to help set up goals,” Suarez told the Catalan newspaper Sport. “I came here to score goals and not provide passes. I came because I had scored a lot of goals in the my career and above all at Liverpool but fortunately I have more to my game than just that.

“We don’t just play for Messi but for everyone. We have players that we know can make the difference like Messi, Neymar and (Andres) Iniesta. They are players that give you confidence when they have the ball at their feet."

Suarez said it was easy to play with Messi. "I am having a great time here. Obviously I want to score more goals but while the team is doing well then there is no problem. It is fantastic to play alongside the best player in the world," the Uruguayan added.

“On his own and with his skill he has ended all the doubts over the team and him.”

Suarez, however, is unhappy at the way he was treated in England and the eight-match ban he received at Liverpool for racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra. “For now I have to accept that I was accused of being a racist without any proof over what happened with Evra,” added Suarez.

“Also of being a diver and throwing myself on the ground. It is lies.”

