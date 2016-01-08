BARCELONA Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been given a two-match cup ban for using provocative language after their King’s Cup last-16 first-leg clash against Espanyol, the Spanish federation said on Friday.

At the end of a bad-tempered derby on Wednesday which Barca won 4-1, insults were exchanged by both sets of players in the tunnel after leaving the pitch.

“I am waiting for you, come here. You are a waste of space,” Suarez said, according to the referee’s report following the game.

The Uruguayan will be suspended for the return leg at Espanyol on Wednesday and Barca's next cup match.

Barcelona will appeal against the verdict, they said in a statement.

