Barcelona's Cristian Tello (R) and Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Madrigal stadium in Villarreal, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

BARCELONA Barcelona forward Cristian Tello has joined Porto on a two-year-loan deal, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old made only a handful of first team appearances last season and following the arrival of Luis Suarez from Liverpool, those chances were expected to dry up further and hence prompted the move.

“Barcelona and Porto have reached an agreement for the loan of Cristian Tello for the next two seasons with the option to buy for the Portuguese club,” the Catalan club said in a statement.

“FC Barcelona can cancel the buy option in the agreement after the first season.”

Barca missed out on the major trophies last season and the side are undergoing extensive restructuring under Luis Enrique.

So far Ivan Rakitic and keepers Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Claudio Bravo have signed, along with Suarez. While Cesc Fabregas and Alexis Sanchez are two of those leaving in big money moves to Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Pritha Sarkar)