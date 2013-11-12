Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
MADRID Barcelona have extended to 2016 a deal with UNICEF under which the La Liga side pay $2 million (1.25 million pounds) a year to display the name of the United Nations Children's Fund on the back of their shirts.
The current agreement was due to expire next year and the Barca directors approved a two-year extension at a board meeting on Tuesday, the Spanish champions said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).
Barca and UNICEF first joined forces in 2006 and Barca's Argentine World Player of the Year Lionel Messi is one of the fund's global goodwill ambassadors.
The club used to have the UNICEF name on the front of their shirts, which made them one of the few sides in football not to display a corporate logo.
They agreed a sponsorship deal with Qatar Sports Investment worth 30 million euros a season in 2011 and the shirts now feature the name of airline Qatar Airways.
Dropping the UNICEF name to the back was controversial and prompted accusations the club was selling out and compromising their ideals for material gain.
Barca officials argued that the injection of cash at a delicate time for the club's finances was needed to help fund the development of their sports teams and help them compete with wealthy rivals.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.