BARCELONA Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has trained with his team mates for the first time since surgery on a hamstring injury, the La Liga leaders said on Wednesday.

The Belgium international, who has been unable to make his Barca debut after picking up the injury at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil, said last week he was targeting a return to action next month.

Vermaelen sustained the injury before he signed for Barca from Arsenal, prompting some to question why the club completed the deal to sign the 29-year-old.

"The main novelty at the training session was Thomas Vermaelen," Barca said on their website.

"The Belgian defender was able to complete part of training with the rest of the group," they added.

After the international break, Barca's next outing is a La Liga game at Celta Vigo.

They are four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid following Sunday's 2-1 victory over the arch rivals in the 'Clasico' at the Nou Camp.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)