MADRID Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova was released from hospital on Saturday, two days after undergoing surgery on his saliva glands, the La Liga club said.

"Given his post-operation development, Tito Vilanova has been released from hospital this Saturday afternoon," Barca said in a brief statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

"The Barca coach had surgery on Thursday according to plan," the statement added.

Barca announced on Wednesday that Villanova needed a second round of surgery following an operation to remove a tumour from his saliva glands in November 2011.

The latest procedure would be followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy over the next six weeks and assistant coach Jordi Roura would step in until Vilanova was well enough to return, the club said.

The 44-year-old was sidelined for around three weeks after the surgery last year before returning to his job as assistant to Pep Guardiola and then taking over from his close friend at the end of last season.

Under his leadership, Barca have made a record-breaking start to their La Liga campaign and top the standings with a six-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid ahead of their game at Real Valladolid on Saturday.

