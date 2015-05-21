MADRID France forward Karim Benzema is unlikely to feature in Real Madrid's final La Liga match of the campaign at home to Getafe on Saturday after tests showed he had sustained a thigh muscle tear.

"After tests conducted on Karim Benzema today a tear in the right rectus femoris muscle was diagnosed," Real, who are assured of second place behind champions Barcelona, said on their website.

Benzema, who has had a disappointing 2014-15 season, has only just returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for several crucial games in the Champions League and domestic league.

The 27-year-old has scored 22 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions, a poor return by his standards and one that contributed to Real failing to win any of the three major trophies this term.

They were knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals by Juventus, fell to Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup last 16 and are four points behind Barca in La Liga with one game left.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)