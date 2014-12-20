Real Betis' coach Pepe Mel reacts during their Europa League Group I soccer match against Olympique Lyon in Seville, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

BARCELONA Dec 20 - Pepe Mel has been appointed coach of Spanish second division side Real Betis until the end of the season, the club said on Saturday.

“Betis have chosen Pepe Mel as trainer of the first team. The coach from Madrid will take charge of the Betis squad ..with the aim of seeking promotion,” Betis said in a statement on their website. Betis lie fourth in the Segunda division, six points behind leaders La Palmas.

The 51-year-old Mel led Betis to promotion into the top flight in 2011 and they qualified for the Europa League at the end of the 2012-13 season.

He was sacked later that year before being appointed coach of Premier League club West Bromwich Albion.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)