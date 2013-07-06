Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
MADRID Barcelona have agreed to loan forward Bojan Krkic to Ajax Amsterdam for the 2013-14 campaign with an option for a further season, the Spanish champions said on Saturday.
The 22-year-old spent the past two seasons playing in Italy's Serie A, enjoying a reasonable season for AS Roma but barely featuring last term at AC Milan.
A product of Barca's youth academy, Bojan was once regarded as one of the club's the most promising talents but fell out of favour under former coach Pep Guardiola.
He will be coached by former Barca player Frank de Boer at Ajax, who won the Dutch league last season, and will have a chance to compete in the Champions League.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Patrick Johnston)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
NEW YORK The World Boxing Super Series, a tournament for top fighters with $50 million in prize money and the Muhammad Ali Trophy awarded to the winners, will be launched in September, organisers announced on Thursday.