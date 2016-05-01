Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo injured his calf in their 2-0 victory at Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday, making him a doubt for the final two games of their title challenge.

The champions confirmed on their website that Bravo, who was replaced by Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 88th minute in some discomfort, had injured the soleus muscle in his right calf.

The injury leaves Bravo a potential doubt for the league leaders' remaining two matches at home to Espanyol and away at Granada in their tight battle for the title with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Bravo's progress will also be monitored closely by Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi who has named the 33-year-old in his provisional Copa America squad as they look to defend their title in the United States.

Barcelona currently sit level with second-placed Atletico on 85 points, one ahead of Real.

