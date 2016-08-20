Football Soccer - Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish SuperCup second leg - Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona , Spain - 18/08/16 Barcelona's Claudio Bravo poses with the Spanish SuperCup trophy. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Claudio Bravo seems poised to become a Manchester City player after Barcelona said on Saturday they had reached a "preliminary agreement" for the sale of the Chile captain.

If the transfer goes through it is likely to mean City's out-of-favour England goalkeeper Joe Hart will leave the club in a loan deal or a permanent move.

Bravo made 32 league starts last season to help Barca win La Liga and featured in Saturday's 6-2 rout of Real Betis.

"We have a preliminary agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Claudio Bravo," technical secretary Robert Fernandez told the club's TV channel.

"But before we open the door we have to sign a goalkeeper."

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Tony Jimenez)