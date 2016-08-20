Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
BARCELONA Claudio Bravo seems poised to become a Manchester City player after Barcelona said on Saturday they had reached a "preliminary agreement" for the sale of the Chile captain.
If the transfer goes through it is likely to mean City's out-of-favour England goalkeeper Joe Hart will leave the club in a loan deal or a permanent move.
Bravo made 32 league starts last season to help Barca win La Liga and featured in Saturday's 6-2 rout of Real Betis.
"We have a preliminary agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Claudio Bravo," technical secretary Robert Fernandez told the club's TV channel.
"But before we open the door we have to sign a goalkeeper."
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.