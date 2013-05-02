MADRID The failure of Barcelona and Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final on May 25 has allowed La Liga to rearrange the penultimate round of matches, the Spanish league (LFP) said on Thursday.

Leaders Barcelona were hammered 7-0 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in their semi-final while second-placed Real went down 4-3 against Borussia Dortmund.

"In line with a prevision made in the calendar... that if no Spanish team qualified for the Champions League final, the 37th round of matches, scheduled for Wednesday May 29, will be brought forward to Sunday May 26," the LFP said in a statement.

Matches include the Barcelona derby at Espanyol, and a meeting between the La Liga's surprise performers this season, fourth-placed Real Sociedad, who host Real.

La Liga is scheduled to finish on June 1.