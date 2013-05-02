Former Paraguay defender Caceres banned for doping
ASUNCION Former Paraguay defender Julio Cesar Caceres has been suspended for four years after testing positive for a banned substance, his country’s anti-doping organisation said on Wednesday.
MADRID The failure of Barcelona and Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final on May 25 has allowed La Liga to rearrange the penultimate round of matches, the Spanish league (LFP) said on Thursday.
Leaders Barcelona were hammered 7-0 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in their semi-final while second-placed Real went down 4-3 against Borussia Dortmund.
"In line with a prevision made in the calendar... that if no Spanish team qualified for the Champions League final, the 37th round of matches, scheduled for Wednesday May 29, will be brought forward to Sunday May 26," the LFP said in a statement.
Matches include the Barcelona derby at Espanyol, and a meeting between the La Liga's surprise performers this season, fourth-placed Real Sociedad, who host Real.
La Liga is scheduled to finish on June 1.
Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.