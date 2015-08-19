MADRID Spanish football fans will unusually be able to watch their teams playing over the Christmas holiday period this season after it was agreed to amend the La Liga calendar to give Spain more time to prepare for Euro 2016.

Matches originally scheduled to take place on the first weekend of January will now be played on Dec. 30, normally the middle of the winter break, with all subsequent games being brought forward by one matchday, the professional league (LaLiga) said on their website on Wednesday.

The 38th and final matchday will be on the weekend of May 14/15 and the King's Cup final has been set for Saturday, May 21, they added.

If one of the finalists is also through to the Europa League final on May 18, however, the King's Cup final will be on May 22.

The changes were made after Spain coach Vicente del Bosque expressed concern his players would have less time to rest than their rivals before Euro 2016 begins in France on June 10.

