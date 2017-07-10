FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 hours ago
Ceballos to sign for Real Madrid, Betis boss Haro says
#Sports News
July 10, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 21 hours ago

Ceballos to sign for Real Madrid, Betis boss Haro says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Germany v Spain - UEFA Euro U21 Championships Final - Cracovia Stadium, Krakow, Poland - 30 June 2017. Spain's Dani Ceballos in action.Kacper Pempel

MADRID (Reuters) - Dani Ceballos is leaving Real Betis and is set to sign for Real Madrid, Angel Haro, president of Betis, said on Monday.

Spanish midfielder Ceballos, 20, was the subject of a tug-of-war between La Liga giants Madrid and Barcelona, but eventually opted to join Zinedine Zidane's side.

"Dani has rejected Betis' renewal offer, from what we know he has a deal with Real Madrid," Haro told a news conference.

"When you have a player and make him an offer and a team come in and pay the release fee clause, there’s little you can do to keep him. We are talking ... in the coming hours we will know what Madrid are offering," Haro added.

Spanish media have reported that Real will pay around 15 million euros (£13.2 million) for Ceballos, who was named the outstanding player at the recent U21 European Championships in Poland, where Spain finished in second place.

Betis attempted to renew his deal but Ceballos, who debuted with the club in 2014 and has appeared for them on 108 occasions, has decided the time is right to move on.

Reporting by Rik Sharma; editing by Alexander Smith

