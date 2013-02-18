Guardiola sees huge potential in in-form Sane
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
MADRID La Liga strugglers Celta Vigo named Abel Resino as coach on Monday after Paco Herrera paid the price for a 3-1 defeat at Getafe at the weekend.
Saturday's reverse left the north west side third from bottom and in the relegation places, four points adrift of safety.
"Celta have signed up Abel Resino as the new manager," a club statement said.
"The club want to transmit their full gratitude to Paco Herrera for his great work in recent seasons and for the unforgettable promotion to the first division achieved in the past year."
Former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Resino was in charge of Granada last year. Among his previous coaching jobs was a spell with Atletico.
BENGALURU India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took six wickets as Australia were dismissed for 276 in their first innings on Monday, giving the tourists a lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.