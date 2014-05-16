Everton manager relaxed over Lukaku's commitment despite contract impasse
Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes Romelu Lukaku will continue to do his best for the club despite the uncertainty over whether the striker will sign a new contract.
MADRID Luis Enrique has stepped down as Celta Vigo coach midway through his two-year contract amid speculation he is poised to replace Gerardo Martino at Barcelona.
"The time has come to announce that I am not staying in Vigo next season," Luis Enrique told a news conference on Friday without giving away details of his future plans.
A former Barca and Spain midfielder, Luis Enrique took over from Pep Guardiola as coach of Barca's B team in 2008 before a brief and troubled stint at Serie A club AS Roma.
Celta hired him to replace Abel Resino in June and the Galician club have had a fine season under the 44-year-old, playing some of the most attractive football in Spain.
They are eighth with one game left and crowned their campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Real Madrid, another of Luis Enrique's former clubs, last weekend.
BARCELONA Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has urged supporters to stop booing midfielder Andre Gomes, who scored his first goal for the Catalans in Sunday's 4-2 win over Valencia after 36 appearances.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he would rather win the Europa League this season than finish in the top four of the Premier League, even if his side will be fighting their hardest to do both.