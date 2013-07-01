Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
MADRID Celta Vigo have signed forward Nolito from Portuguese side Benfica and the 26-year-old has agreed a four-year contract, the La Liga club said on Monday.
Nolito, who spent three seasons at Barcelona coinciding with new Celta coach Luis Enrique's time there as coach of the B team, has been at Benfica since 2011 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Celta's league rivals Granada.
"The goal for the club is to maintain top-flight status and I am not setting myself a target for goals," Nolito said at his presentation at the Galician club's Balaidos stadium.
Celta narrowly avoided relegation last term when they finished one place and one point above the drop zone. They did not specify the fee they paid Benfica for Nolito, which Portuguese media said was 2.6 million euros ($3.4 million).
(Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon; Writing by Iain Rogers; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.