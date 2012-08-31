MADRID Celta Vigo have agreed to sign South Korea striker Park Chu-young on loan from Arsenal for the season, the promoted Spanish club said in a statement on Friday.

The 27-year-old made six appearances for Arsenal last season, scoring once, after joining from AS Monaco last year.

Park played in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups and helped his country to a bronze medal at the London Olympics, where he scored two goals.

Celta have lost their opening two matches on their return to La Liga this season.

