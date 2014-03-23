Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Real Madrid during La Liga's second 'Clasico' soccer match of the season at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) and Neymar (R) celebrate a goal against Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd L) and Angel Di Maria (2nd R) during La Liga's second 'Clasico' soccer match of the season at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

MADRID Barcelona blew the La Liga title race wide open when Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 comeback win for the champions at 10-man Real Madrid in an action-packed ‘Clasico' on Sunday.

Barca took a seventh-minute lead at Real's Bernabeu stadium through Andres Iniesta before a Karim Benzema double and Messi's first of the night made it 2-2 at the break.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Real ahead from the penalty spot 10 minutes after halftime after he was tripped by Dani Alves and the match turned when home captain Sergio Ramos was sent off for tripping Neymar when he was through on goal in the 63rd.

Messi clipped home the resulting penalty to level at 3-3 and struck the winner from the spot six minutes from time after Iniesta was felled in the area.

With nine games left, Real have 70 points, level with city neighbours Atletico Madrid, who won 2-0 at bottom side Real Betis in the earlier kickoff, and one ahead of third-placed Barca.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)