Deportivo Coruna's Lucas Perez (L) fights for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Riazor stadium in Coruna, Spain October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Deportivo La Coruna have granted permission to Lucas Perez to withdraw from the squad to face Real Betis on Saturday amid media talks linking the striker to a potential move to Premier League club Arsenal.

"Lucas Perez, a striker, will not travel to Seville, with permission of the club," the La Liga club said in a statement on its website (www.canaldeportivo.com).

Arsenal have fought off interests from league rivals Everton and are set to sign striker, according to British media reports.

The 27-year-old, who scored in Deportivo's 2-1 win against Eibar last Friday, netted 17 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last season.

Arsenal's efforts to bolster their strike force have been thwarted with Olympique Lyonnais rejecting a bid for Alexandre Lacazette and Jamie Vardy committing his long-term future to Leicester City after being pursued by the North London club.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's only forward signing in the current transfer window has been 21-year-old Japan international Takuma Asano.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)