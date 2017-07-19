FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liga fixture draw postponed by one day following Villar arrest
July 19, 2017 / 12:02 PM

Liga fixture draw postponed by one day following Villar arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's football federation (RFEF) president Angel Maria Villar is led by Spanish Civil Guards during a raid at the Spanish Soccer Federation headquarters in Las Rozas, outside Madrid, Spain, July 18, 2017.Juan Medina

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The draw to set fixtures for the next La Liga season will take place one day later than scheduled following Tuesday's arrest of Spanish football chief Angel Maria Villar, the national association announced on Wednesday.

Arrangements for the new season, due to start on the weekend of Aug. 19, were thrown into doubt after the arrest of Villar, his son Gorka and several other Spanish football federation (RFEF) members after a raid on offices in Madrid as part of an anti-corruption investigation.

The federation postponed three days of meetings which included the draw for fixtures on 20 July.

But it said on Twitter on Wednesday that the draw would take place on 21 July.

Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

