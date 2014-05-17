Atletico Madrid's Arda Turan celebrates at the end of their Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London April 30, 2014. Atletico Madrid won the match 3-1 and qualified for the final round. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates after scoring a penalty shot for the team during their Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Atletico Madrid suffered a double blow that may affect their chances in next weekend's Champions League final when top scorer Diego Costa and playmaker Arda Turan limped out of Saturday's La Liga showdown at Barcelona.

Costa was forced off in the 16th minute of the clash at the Nou Camp with an apparent leg muscle injury and Arda followed him just over five minutes later, potentially putting their participation in next Saturday's European showpiece against Real Madrid in jeopardy.

Costa is in the preliminary Spain squad for the World Cup finals and is expected to be included in the holders' final list for the tournament in Brazil starting next month.

Atletico need a point to secure their first La Liga title in 18 years, while only a win will do for Barca, who are chasing a fifth title in six years.

