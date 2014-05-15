Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates after scoring a penalty shot for the team during their Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London April 30, 201 file photo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Atletico Madrid top scorer Diego Costa was back in training with his team mates on Thursday and looks likely to be fit for Saturday's La Liga showdown at Barcelona.

The Brazil-born Spain forward, who has 27 goals in La Liga and eight in the Champions League this term, missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Malaga with a leg muscle strain.

The entire squad trained under the orders of coach Diego Simeone on Thursday and had focused on fitness and strategic work, Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

With one game left, Atletico are top on 89 points, with Barca on 86. Only twice in the history of Spain's top flight has the title been decided with a direct head-to-head clash on the last day.

Victory for Barca will secure their fifth title in six years as they would have a better head-to-head record after the title rivals drew 0-0 at the Calderon in Madrid in January.

A draw would be enough for Atletico to become the first side other than Real and Barca to win La Liga since Valencia in 2004.

The last time the title was decided with a head-to-head clash was in 1950-51, when Atletico pipped Sevilla. The only other occasion was five years earlier when Sevilla edged Barca.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)