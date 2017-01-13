Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
MADRID Holders Barcelona were drawn on Friday to play Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals of the King's Cup while Celta Vigo will take on Real Madrid.
La Liga leaders Real booked their spot in the last eight on Thursday when they set a Spanish record of 40 matches unbeaten in all competitions after they came back from two goals behind to snatch a 3-3 draw at Sevilla.
Atletico Madrid will take on Eibar, who are in the quarter-finals for the first time, while second tier side Alcorcon, the only team from outside the top flight left in the competition, face Alaves.
The ties will be played over two legs with the opening matches on Jan. 18 and the return encounters a week later.
The final will take place on May 27.
(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Toby Davis)
MELBOURNE There have been a few false dawns in Grigor Dimitrov's career so it was no surprise that he spent so much time talking about how this year was going to be different after reaching his first grand slam semi-final in three years on Wednesday.
LONDON Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.