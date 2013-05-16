Atletico Madrid's Radamel Falcao celebrates his goal against Celta Vigo during their Spanish First Division soccer match at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

MADRID Atletico Madrid striker Radamel Falcao, one of the most sought-after forwards in European soccer, brushed aside questions about his future on Thursday ahead of the King's Cup final against Real Madrid.

The Colombia international, known as 'The Tiger', has been Atletico's leading scorer for the last two seasons and has helped them to third in La Liga and automatic qualification to the Champions League next year, scoring 28 goals.

"All I am focused on is Atletico Madrid," Falcao told a news conference at the Bernabeu, the venue for Friday's Cup final.

Media reports during the week have linked the 27-year-old with a possible move to Monaco.

"I don't know anything," he said when asked about the Monaco reports. "I am at the margin of everything that has been said.

"According to the media I have signed for half of Europe; for Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid.

"For me, these reports have no type of credibility. Six months after I arrived here they were linking me with teams all over Europe."

Falcao was asked if he thought this might be his last major game for Atletico, and whether it was time to move on.

"Last year I was asked the same question in Bucharest," Falcao said referring to the Europa League final where he scored twice in Atletico's 3-0 triumph over Athletic Bilbao.

"They said if we didn't make the Champions League I would leave. I am still here. All I know is I have three years of contract left and the rest is speculation."

Atletico play their city rivals in the King's Cup final looking to end a 14-year run without a derby victory, and Falcao was happy to let Jose Mourinho's side take on the role of favourites.

"I don't read the press very much but I suppose they make Real the favourites, because of the players they have and their budget," he added.

"We just need to focus on what we do, and we will have opportunities."

