MADRID Atletico Madrid set up a King's Cup final with city rivals Real after Diego Costa and Radamel Falcao scored in a 2-2 second leg draw at Sevilla on Wednesday, to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Costa, who had scored both Atletico goals from the penalty spot in the first leg, put the visitors in charge after carving an opening for himself in the sixth minute and firing low into the far corner.

His seventh goal in the Cup made him the competition's leading scorer this season, one ahead of Real's Cristiano Ronaldo and Sevilla striker Alvaro Negredo.

The Brazilian striker then broke away down the left and crossed low for Colombia's Falcao, who darted in front of his marker to score in the 29th.

Roared on by a noisy home crowd, Sevilla's most dangerous player Jesus Navas breathed life back in to the tie with a curling shot which went in off the far post just before the break.

Sevilla, who beat Atletico 2-0 in the 2010 Cup final, pressed hard in the second half but did not find a way past Thibaut Courtois again until Ivan Rakitic scored in time added on.

By then, Sevilla had lost their cool with Gary Medel being sent off 14 minutes from time, and Geoffrey Kondogbia was red-carded at the end, both for fouls on Costa.

Nine-times Cup winners Atletico will meet their neighbours Real in the May 18 final after Jose Mourinho's men swept past holders Barcelona on Tuesday to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory.

