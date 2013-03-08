Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho reacts during the Champions League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MADRID The King's Cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid has been set for Friday May 17 and will take place at Real's Bernabeu stadium.

The date and venue were agreed at a meeting between officials from the two clubs at the Spanish soccer federation headquarters outside the capital, the federation said in a statement on their website (www.rfef.es) on Friday.

The match will kick off at 9.30 p.m. (2030 GMT).

Spain lacks a national stadium like London's Wembley or the Stade de France in Paris and in a nation gripped by regional and local rivalries the venue of the Cup final is often a matter of controversy.

Last year's finalists Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao were angry with Real after they refused to make the Bernabeu available and the game was played at Atletico's Calderon arena.

Local media have reported that this year's final is taking place on Friday to avoid a clash with the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden the following day.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)