BARCELONA Pedro hit a first-half hat-trick as Barcelona cruised into the last 16 of the King's Cup with a 8-1 second legdemolition of lower league Huesca at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Barca fielded a second string side without Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez following their 4-0 first leg win and it was the chance for Pedro to shine with his third treble for the club.

He nodded home the opener after 20 minutes and then finished clinically from an Andres Iniesta pass. Sergi Roberto swept in a Martin Montoya pass on the half hour and Iniesta turned well in the box before slotting past keeper Dani Jimenez.

Pedro completed his hat-trick when he smashed the ball into the roof of the net before the break.

Further goals came from Adriano, Adama Traore and Sandro Ramirez but the Spanish third tier side did get a consolation from Gaspar Galvez.

Paco Alcacer hit a brace for 10-man Valencia as they drew 4-4 with Rayo Vallecano in a pulsating match at the Mestalla and went through to the next round 6-5 on aggregate.

Valencia appeared to be easing to victory having won the first leg 2-1 and with Alcacer giving them the lead after eight minutes but were then guilty of sitting back against Rayo who they had also beaten 3-0 at the weekend in La Liga.

Jozabed Sanchez and Alejandro Pozuelo brought Rayo back into the contest before they went ahead in the tie through Jonathan Pereira before half time.

Valencia came out after the break with more fight and they were aided by an own-goal from Jorge Morcillo.

Adrian Embarba scored again for Rayo before Alcacer and Rodrigo Moreno brought the score to 4-4.

Rodrigo was sent off 10 minutes from the end for kicking out at Morcillo.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo beat Las Palmas 4-3 on aggregate and Almeria came out on top 6-4 in their tie with Real Betis.

