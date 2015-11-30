Barcelona's Marc Bartra (C) tries to head the ball next to Villanovense's Elias (2nd R) during their Spanish King's Cup round of 32 first leg soccer match at Romero Cuerda stadium in Villanueva de la Serena, western Spain October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

BARCELONA Villanovense celebrated like they had won the Champions League when they were drawn against holders Barcelona in the last 32 of the King's Cup and the third-tier side are still in with a chance of pulling off an upset after a goalless first leg.

Barca coach Luis Enrique fielded a second-string team for October's first encounter in the small town of Villanueva de la Serena in Spain's Extremadura region -- birthplace of New York Knicks point guard Jose Manuel Calderon -- and Villanovense held the Spanish and European champions.

If they can grab an away goal in Wednesday's return at the Nou Camp, they may just be able to hold on and become the latest side to down one of La Liga's big beasts in the domestic Cup competition.

Luis Enrique is again likely to rest most of his first-choice players, including prolific attacking trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, but may hold some of them in reserve in case Barca struggle.

The draw in the first leg prompted suggestions they lack quality among their reserve players, with forward Munir el Haddadi and Sandro Ramirez coming in for particular criticism.

The Cup setback was one of Barca's few stumbles in recent weeks and they have largely been in scintillating form despite a two-month injury layoff for talisman Messi.

Fired by the goals of Messi's South American compatriots Neymar and Luis Suarez, they are four points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga and secured top spot in their Champions League group with a game to spare.

"Although there is still a long way to go we are pleased to be experiencing these moments, but without taking anything for granted," captain Andres Iniesta said after Barca crushed Real Sociedad 4-0 on Saturday.

Barca extended their record for King's Cup titles to 27 when they beat Athletic Bilbao, who are second with 23, 3-1 in last year's final.

The tie against Villanovense has been brought forward due to their participation in next month's Club World Cup, with all the other first legs taking place this week and the return matches in two weeks' time.

Stuttering Real, who returned to winning ways with a 2-0 La Liga victory at Eibar on Sunday, play at third-tier Cadiz on Wednesday, while Atletico travel to play another third-tier side, Reus Deportiu, on Tuesday.

