Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
Real Madrid marked Zinedine Zidane's first anniversary as manager with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sevilla in the first leg of their King's Cup last 16 tie at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.
James Rodriguez opened the scoring for Real with a powerful strike from outside the box before Raphael Varane fired home a Toni Kroos corner to double the lead.
James, who has been linked with a possible move away from the Spanish giants, added his second -- Real's third -- from the penalty spot before receiving a standing ovation when he was substituted 10 minutes before the end.
Real have now gone a club record 38 games unbeaten in all competitions under Zidane, and have only lost twice in his 53 games in charge.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
LONDON Former British cyclist Nicole Cooke questioned Team Sky's drug-free credentials and said she was "sceptical" of Bradley Wiggins' use of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) in powerful evidence delivered to a British Parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
DUBAI The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.