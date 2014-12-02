Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (4th L) is congratulated by his team mates after scoring a goal against Malaga during their Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID Holders Real Madrid set up a probable King’s Cup last 16 clash against city rivals Atletico when a second-string side completed a crushing 9-1 aggregate win over third-tier minnows Cornella on Tuesday.

The last-32, second leg match at the Bernabeu pitted the world's richest club by income, with annual revenues of more than 600 million euros ($743 million), against a club with a budget of 1 million euros a season who were promoted to Spain's regional Segunda B for the first time in 2013-14.

Real won the first leg, played at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona at the end of October, 4-1 and a James Rodriguez double, strikes from Isco and Jese and an own goal from Cornella's Borja Lopez secured a 5-0 success in the return.

The victory, with top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo watching from the stands, extended Real's club-record winning streak to 17 matches stretching back to a 2-1 La Liga reverse at home to Atletico in September.

Cornella, whose part-timers include a dentist and a school teacher, could have taken a surprise lead in the 14th minute when Alvaro Arbeloa, captaining Real for the first time, felled Xavi Boniquet in the area and conceded a penalty.

Boniquet picked himself to take the spot kick but fired wildly over the bar and Rodriguez made it 1-0 to the home side moments later.

Isco doubled Real's lead in the 33rd minute and Rodriguez grabbed his second a minute later before Lopez put the ball into his own net in the 61st.

Substitute Jese, returning after eight months out with a knee injury, completed the rout 13 minutes from time.

"It has been many months of suffering," Jese said in an interview with Spanish television.

"I am very pleased to be back and for my goal," the 21-year-old forward added.

LATE EQUALISER

The tie was brought forward because of the European champions' participation in the Club World Cup this month.

Due to the disruption to the La Liga calendar caused by the tournament in Morocco, Sevilla also had their first leg brought forward and they have a 6-1 lead over second-division Sabadell ahead of Wednesday's return in Seville.

La Liga champions Atletico, who beat Real 2-1 after extra time in the 2013 Cup final at the Bernabeu, play their first leg at third-tier Hospitalet on Wednesday.

The winner of a possible last-16 tie between Real and Atletico would likely meet record winners Barcelona in the quarter-finals. Barca play at Huesca, another third-tier club, on Wednesday.

In first legs on Tuesday, Athletic Bilbao needed a late equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw at third-tier Alcoyano and Espanyol won 2-0 at second-division Alaves.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)