Sevilla set up a King's Cup showpiece clash against Barcelona with a 6-2 aggregate semi-final victory over Celta Vigo after a 2-2 second-leg draw on Thursday.

Sevilla conceded for the first time in this season's competition in the 35th minute when Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas met Fabian Orellana’s left-wing cross at the far post and tapped past Sergio Rico.

Europa League holders Sevilla, who won the first leg 4-0 at home last week, almost equalised seven minutes later but midfielder Vicente Iborra’s header hit the post.

Aspas struck again 10 minutes into the second half, scoring from a right-wing cross by Daniel Wass after a poor clearance by Rico.

Two minutes later, however, Argentina midfielder Ever Banega pulled one back for Sevilla with a solo effort that virtually secured his team’s passage to the final.

Celta could have restored their two-goal lead with a penalty on the hour, but John Guidetti, who had been brought down by Rico, hit the post from the spot.

Sevilla equalised against the run of play three minutes from fulltime when Ukrainian winger Yevhen Konoplyanka scored on the rebound after Vitolo’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Ruben Blanco.

Barcelona beat Valencia 8-1 on aggregate in the other semi-final.

