New Zealand out for 341, lead by 33 runs in Dunedin
WELLINGTON South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho was sent from the bench for protesting a referee's decision in the second half of Friday's King's Cup final against Atletico Madrid.
The Portuguese reacted furiously when the official awarded a free kick to Atletico with around 15 minutes remaining at the Bernabeu, racing to the edge of his technical area and gesticulating wildly.
Cristiano Ronaldo had put Real ahead in the 14th minute before Diego Costa equalised for Atletico 10 minutes before halftime.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Police have launched an investigation after Paris St Germain's players were confronted by angry supporters upon their return to the French capital on Wednesday following their 6-1 Champions League defeat in Barcelona, the Ligue 1 club has said.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.