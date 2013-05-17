Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho shouts to his players during their Spanish King's Cup final match against Atletico de Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho was sent from the bench for protesting a referee's decision in the second half of Friday's King's Cup final against Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese reacted furiously when the official awarded a free kick to Atletico with around 15 minutes remaining at the Bernabeu, racing to the edge of his technical area and gesticulating wildly.

Cristiano Ronaldo had put Real ahead in the 14th minute before Diego Costa equalised for Atletico 10 minutes before halftime.

