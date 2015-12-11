MADRID Real Madrid's bid to get their King's Cup expulsion temporarily suspended, pending a final decision on an appeal, has been rejected by the Spanish government's Disciplinary Committee for Sports (TAD).

The club included the ineligible Denis Cheryshev in their starting lineup for last week's last 32, first leg game at third-tier Cadiz when he should have been serving a one-match ban. The Russia forward opened the scoring in a 3-1 victory.

Real said they respected the committee's decision, announced after a meeting on Friday, and that they would refund anyone who had bought tickets for the return leg due to be played at the Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday.

In a brief statement on their website the club said the match could not be played "on the planned date", suggesting they still expected to win their appeal and to be reinstated.

Real president Florentino Perez said they did not break the rules and said neither Cheryshev, who incurred the sanction playing on loan at Villarreal last season, nor the 10-times European champions were notified that he was banned.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) sharply criticised Real in an initial nine-page ruling, saying they should have been aware of the ban, and as well as disqualifying the club fined them 6,001 euros (£4334)

The RFEF rejected Real's appeal on Thursday and the club filed a further appeal with the TAD which included a request to have the expulsion suspended.

The TAD ruled it had no grounds to suspend the federation's decision but that it needed more time to make a final decision on the appeal.

The committee, part of the government's sports council (CSD), normally meets every Friday and a CSD spokesman said it was not immediately clear whether they would bring their next session forward to try to reach a decision before Wednesday.

