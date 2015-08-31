MADRID Spain goalkeeper David De Gea's transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester United has been scuppered because the relevant paperwork was not delivered to the professional league (La Liga) on time, said Spanish radio.

De Gea had signed his new contract with the Spanish club but the paperwork did not reach the league's offices before the transfer deadline at midnight on Monday, Cadena Ser said, without naming the source of its information.

Real's Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas was due to sign for United as part of the deal but will now stay in the Spanish capital, they added.