Vicente Del Bosque is staying with the national football federation in an unspecified role after stepping down as Spain coach, it was confirmed on Monday.

The 65-year-old spoke of his intention to quit after Spain's defeat by Italy in the Euro 2016 second round last week and the Federation (RFEF), which persuaded him to stay after he offered to quit in 2014, said it had accepted the decision this time.

"RFEF President Angel Maria Villar and Spanish Head Coach Vicente del Bosque held a meeting today, July 4th, in Madrid where the coach has informed the president he wishes to no longer manage the national side," a statement said.

"Angel Maria Villar considers Vicente del Bosque to be 'Spanish heritage' and has offered him the chance to continue in the Federation, to which Del Bosque has agreed. His new position will be unveiled in coming weeks."

No announcement about a successor has been made.

Del Bosque's reputation as the national team's most successful manager is assured after he followed Spain's 2008 European Championship win under Luis Aragones with two more major trophies.

In 2010 Del Bosque masterminded their only World Cup victory in South Africa, following by more silverware in the 2012 European Championship, held jointly in Poland and Ukraine.

That success proved the team's high-water mark and they were knocked out of the group stage in the 2014 World Cup and again failed to make the later stages of Euro 2016 in France.

"I have no intention to remain as coach." Del Bosque said after the Italy defeat. "No matter what the result of the Euros, I had no doubt about what my future would be."

Del Bosque also prospered at club level, managing Real Madrid to two European Cups and La Liga titles in four years in charge.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)