MADRID A Spanish court has ruled that Deportivo La Coruna can have access to 9 million euros (7.5 million pounds) owed to them by broadcaster Mediapro that was embargoed by the tax authorities, the La Liga club said on Monday.

"The judge ... Zulema Castro published a ruling this morning under which the embargo is lifted on Real Club Deportivo regarding the rights Mediapro was obliged to pay in January in the sum of 9 million euros plus VAT," Depor said in a statement on their website (www.canaldeportivo.com).

Once-mighty Depor are one of many Spanish top-flight clubs struggling to stay afloat after years of living beyond their means and last week were given permission by a local court to go into voluntary administration.

With the country mired in recession and the government struggling to cut its budget deficit, the tax authorities have started to crack down on clubs like Depor who had fallen behind in their payments.

The Galician club won La Liga in 2000 and finished in the top three for four straight years after that but gradually lost competitiveness as their financial woes deepened and were relegated at the end of the 2010-11 season.

They won immediate promotion back to the top flight but have struggled on their return and are bottom of the standings after 20 of 38 matches.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey)