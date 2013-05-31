Mexico's Giovani Dos Santos speaks with referee Walter Lopez during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against the U.S. at Azteca stadium in Mexico City March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MADRID The Spanish football league (LFP) have backed Real Mallorca's refusal to release Mexico forward Giovani dos Santos for international duty so he can play in the club's last La Liga match of the season on Saturday.

Dos Santos was called up to the Mexico squad for next month's Confederations Cup in Brazil but they also want him for their World Cup qualifier in Jamaica on Tuesday.

"FIFA sent a communication to Mallorca today in which they make reference exclusively for the liberation of the player to play in the Confederations Cup and not for the World Cup qualifier against Jamaica," the LFP said in a statement.

"The players who compete in this competition (Confederations Cup) should be with their teams 14 days before the opening game; this is from June 2.

"Mallorca have acted in good faith and with scrupulous respect for the FIFA regulation."

Bottom club Mallorca are two points from safety and host Real Valladolid on Saturday needing a win to have any chance of avoiding the drop into the second division.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Tony Jimenez)