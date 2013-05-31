London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
MADRID The Spanish football league (LFP) have backed Real Mallorca's refusal to release Mexico forward Giovani dos Santos for international duty so he can play in the club's last La Liga match of the season on Saturday.
Dos Santos was called up to the Mexico squad for next month's Confederations Cup in Brazil but they also want him for their World Cup qualifier in Jamaica on Tuesday.
"FIFA sent a communication to Mallorca today in which they make reference exclusively for the liberation of the player to play in the Confederations Cup and not for the World Cup qualifier against Jamaica," the LFP said in a statement.
"The players who compete in this competition (Confederations Cup) should be with their teams 14 days before the opening game; this is from June 2.
"Mallorca have acted in good faith and with scrupulous respect for the FIFA regulation."
Bottom club Mallorca are two points from safety and host Real Valladolid on Saturday needing a win to have any chance of avoiding the drop into the second division.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Australian Richie Porte's hopes of winning the Paris-Nice for a third time all but vanished on a weather-ravaged second stage on Monday as he lost 14 minutes on the leaders.