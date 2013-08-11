MADRID Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has dropped out of the squad visiting Ecuador for a friendly next week after injuring his ankle, the world and European champions said on Sunday.

Fabregas twisted ligaments in his right ankle during Barca's pre-season 3-1 friendly win over a Malaysia XI in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had opened the scoring with a header and set up Neymar and Gerard Pique for the other two goals, before limping out of the game.

The Spanish champions did not say how long the midfielder would be out of action but he is a doubt for their La Liga opener at home to Levante next Sunday.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque will not call up a replacement and the team will travel to Guayaquil for Wednesday's game with a squad of 20.

