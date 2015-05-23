Eibar coach Gaizka Garitano reacts during their Spanish first division soccer match against Real Madrid at Ipurua stadium in Eibar in this file photo taken on November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID Gaizka Garitano stood down as coach of Eibar after the La Liga debutants were relegated on the final day of the campaign on Saturday despite a 3-0 win at home to Cordoba.

Results elsewhere meant Eibar will return to the second division next term along with Almeria, who were condemned by a 3-2 reverse at home to Valencia, and Cordoba, who were already down.

"Garitano announces that he is leaving Eibar because he has not achieved the goal of staying in the first division and a cycle has come to an end," Eibar said on their Twitter feed.

The tiny Basque club looked on course for another season in the top flight around the turn of the year but their form collapsed and Saturday's victory was their first in eight outings.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)