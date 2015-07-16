BARCELONA Espanyol striker Cristhian Stuani will join English Championship side Middlesbrough in a reported three million euro ($3.27 million) deal, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

The Uruguayan international hit 15 goals for the Catalan side last season who finished 10th.

“Cristhian Stuani will leave RCD Espanyol in the next few days after the basis of an agreement has been reached for his transfer,” Espanyol said in a statement on their website.

Stuani joined Espanyol in 2012 from Italian side Reggina who retained part ownership of the player and will receive half of the transfer fee.

Espanyol have also lost striker Sergio Garcia who joined Qatar side Al-Rayyan last month. Middlesbrough, managed by Spaniard Aitor Karanka, missed out in a place in the Premier League after losing to Norwich City in the playoff final.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Justin Palmer)