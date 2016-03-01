Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) is challenged by Espanyol's Victor Alvarez during their Spanish first division soccer match at Power8 stadium in Cornella de Llobregat near Barcelona May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Espanyol, four points above the relegation zone in La Liga, sent eight players home from training on Tuesday because they are suffering from gastro-enteritis.

“Eight players have woken up with symptoms, they didn’t train and had to return home,” the club said in a statement on their website (www.rcdespanyol.com).

Espanyol, whose 4-2 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday was their second in a row after a run of eight without victory, are at home to Real Betis on Thursday as they bid to climb further away from relegation danger.

“We will have to wait and see how they react, 48 hours from the start of the match against Betis on Thursday,” the statement said.

The players affected are defenders Victor Alvarez and Alvaro Gonzalez, midfielders Victor Sanchez, Abraham and Asensio, and forwards Burgui, Gerard Moreno and Hernan Perez.

(Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)