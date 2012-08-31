Chelsea's Michael Essien (R) battles for the ball against Paris St Germain's Adrien Rabiot in the second half of their team's friendly match at Yankee Stadium, the home of the New York Yankees baseball team, in New York, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

MADRID Real Madrid have agreed to take Ghana midfielder Michael Essien on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, the Spanish champions said on Friday,

The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Olympique Lyon in 2005, links up again with former Stamford Bridge boss Jose Mourinho.

The combative midfielder has won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League at the London club.

Essien did not feature when Champions League winners Chelsea were thumped 4-1 by Atletico Madrid in the European Super Cup in Monaco on Friday.

