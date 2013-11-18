Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MADRID Cesc Fabregas has returned to training as the Barcelona midfielder continues his recovery from a knee injury, the La Liga leaders said on Monday.
Fabregas damaged ligaments in his right knee in the 4-1 win at Real Betis on November 10 and had to withdraw from the Spain squad for friendlies against Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.
"The FC Barcelona players returned to training this rainy Monday afternoon after enjoying the weekend off and Cesc participated in the session," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).
Barca's Spain defenders Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba continued to work apart from their team mates as they continue their recovery from injury.
The unbeaten champions, who host Granada on Saturday, top La Liga by three points from Atletico Madrid after 13 matches, with Real Madrid a further three points adrift in third.
LONDON British anti-doping authorities condemned the leaking of information "which only serves to fuel rumour and innuendo" on Saturday after the latest media report surrounding athlete Mo Farah and his American coach Alberto Salazar.
Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season vibrancy to overcame Arsenal 3-1 at a jubilant Anfield and leapfrog the Gunners into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.