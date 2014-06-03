Barcelona's Cesc Fabregas walks in front of an Atletico Madrid coat of arms before a news conference at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

BARCELONA Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla would love to see Spanish compatriot Cesc Fabregas re-join the London side with a return to the Premier League mooted for the Barcelona player.

Fabregas, who came through the Barca youth system but left to join Arsenal at 16 before returning to the Catalans in 2011, has been linked with the FA Cup winners, as well as Chelsea and Manchester United.

"I have read that Cesc could go to Chelsea but I prefer that he comes to Arsenal. He has given a lot to the club and he knows it well,” Cazorla told a news conference on Tuesday in Washington, where the Spain team are finalising their World Cup preparations.

"I hope that he is happy, he chooses his club well and is comfortable there."

Fabregas has played 151 games for Barca in three seasons, scoring 42 goals, but has grown tired of criticism from fans.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has publicly said that he is not for sale it is thought that he would welcome the money to bring in new players.

Barca missed out on all three major trophies this season and are ooking to invest, especially in defence.

Cazorla added: “I don’t see any differences between his performances in the Premiership and with Barca. His record is spectacular at Barcelona and he has demonstrated that he has adapted but they haven’t given him the same value as in England.”

