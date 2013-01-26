Atletico's Madrid Radamel Falcao reacts to missing a chance to score against Levante during their Spanish first division match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Atletico Madrid forward Radamel Falcao has not recovered from a muscle strain in time to feature in Sunday's La Liga match at Athletic Bilbao, the club said on Saturday.

The Colombia international, who damaged his left hamstring in last weekend's 2-0 win at home to Levante, has been left out of the squad for the trip to the Basque Country, Atletico said in a statement on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

Midfielder and captain Gabi will also miss the game through suspension, they added.

Resurgent under Argentine coach Diego Simeone, Atletico are second with just over half the season played, eight points behind leaders Barcelona and seven ahead of third-placed champions Real Madrid.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)