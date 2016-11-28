Barcelona's Jordi Alba walks off to be substituted after sustaining an injury. FC Barcelona v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group C - The Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 19/10/16. Reuters / Albert Gea/ Livepic/ Files

BARCELONA Barcelona left back Jordi Alba is doubtful for Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp due to ankle and knee problems, the club said on Monday.

Alba started Sunday's 1-1 Liga draw at Real Sociedad but missed Monday's training session and tests confirmed a heavy bruise on his right knee and a right ankle strain.

"How he evolves will determine his availability for the next few games." said a Barca statement.

A hamstring injury has limited the Spain international to just six league starts this season.

Turkish midfielder Arda Turan missed Sunday's game with flu but has recovered.

Barca begin their King's Cup defence on Wednesday with a trip to Alicante to face Segunda Division side Hercules in the first leg of their last 32 tie.

