Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
MADRID Barcelona announced on Tuesday the signing of Spain forward Paco Alcacer from Valencia on a five-year contract.
He moves to the Nou Camp on his 23rd birthday for a fee of 30 million euros ($33.5 million) and is likely to be the Spanish champions' last signing in the transfer window.
Alcacer's buyout clause has been set at 100 million euros and the player, who is on international duty with Spain, will be unveiled next week.
Barca's priority was to add a striker but they lost out on signing Nolito and Kevin Gameiro, with the former joining Manchester City and the latter Atletico Madrid.
Alcacer is Barca's fourth attacking option behind Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.
He scored 13 times last season in La Liga.
Alcacer had been at Valencia since 2005 and has featured at every age-group level for Spain.
The Torrente-born player is the Catalan side's sixth singing of the summer following the arrivals of Jasper Cillessen, Denis Suarez, Lucas Digne, Samuel Umtiti and Andre Gomes.
(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.