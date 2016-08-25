Barcelona have signed goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year contract in a deal worth 13 million euros (11.12 million pounds), the La Liga champions said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who made 31 league appearances last season to help Ajax finish second in the Dutch Eredivisie standings, will fight with keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for a starting place at Barcelona.

"FC Barcelona has decided to purchase 27-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year contract," the Spanish club said in a statement on their website.

"The transfer fee is a guaranteed 13 million euros plus a further two million in variables. Cillessen’s buyout clause has been set at 60 million euros."

The Dutchman's arrival could signal a move for Claudio Bravo. Manchester City have reached an agreement with Barca to buy the Chilean goalkeeper, Spanish and British media reported.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)